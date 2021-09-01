Piers Morgan Cleared by U.K. Regulator Ofcom Over Meghan Markle Comments | THR News
Piers Morgan has been cleared by media regulator Ofcom, which investigated complaints about his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.