Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Rise in COVID cases causes Leslie Public Schools to require masks through September

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Leslie Public Schools will require masks throughout September starting today in response to a rising number of COVID cases.

Previously masks were only recommended.

