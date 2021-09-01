World Health Organization is monitoring a new COVID variant called ‘Mu’

Another COVID variant has been added to the World Health Organization’s ‘variant of interest’ list.
It’s been named ‘Mu’ and was first identified in Columbia in January 2021.
Another COVID variant has been added to the World Health Organization’s ‘variant of interest’ list.
It’s been named ‘Mu’ and was first identified in Columbia in January 2021.
The World Health Organization says it is monitoring a new vaccine-resistant variant of COVID-19 called "Mu" that appears to be..
The World Health Organization said it is monitoring another new COVID-19 variant with mutations that they fear could make it..