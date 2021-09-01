First day ‘back to school’ for some WNY students
Therapy dog Betty ready to welcome students back to school
WCVB
Staff at Melican Middle School in Northborough are getting back on their feet ready to welcome students for the first day.
First day ‘back to school’ for some WNY students
Staff at Melican Middle School in Northborough are getting back on their feet ready to welcome students for the first day.
For the first time in 16 months, tens of thousands of backpacks have been packed and students are leaving their homes to attend..