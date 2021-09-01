DHL Express expands Cincinnati Works job-coaching at CVG hub to attract and keep good employees

With 4,500 employees and plenty of open positions at its CVG hub, the DHL Express leadership team decided they needed more than competitive wages and benefits to attract and retain good people to work there.

COMPANIES ACROSS GRTEEARCINCINNATI ARE TRYING TOATTRACT AND KEEP EMPLOYEES INTHIS TIGHT LABOR MARKET.OURLUCY MAY HAS A STORY ABOUA TNORTHERN KENTUCKY EMPLOYERTHAT SAYS GOOD WAGES AREN'TENOUGH SO IT'S HELPING WORKERSIN OTHER WAYS, TOO."We want to attractemployees.

We want ouremployees here to know that wecare about them, and we wantto be able to keepthem."ANGIE RECES ITHE SENIOR HRDIRECTOR AT DHL'S CVG HUB.SHESA TYSHE COMPANY REALIZES ITNEEDS TO OFFER MORE THAN GOODPAY AND BENEFITS IN TODAY'STIGHT LABOR MARK.ETTHAT'S WHYDHL IS PARTNERING WITHCINCINNATI WORKS TO HELPEMPLOYEES OVERCOME THEOBSTACLES THAT CAN GET INTHEIRWAY."These are things outside ofwhat we do as a company as faras, you know, helping wi thchild care issues or financialcoaching or financial issues,mental heah ltissues,transportation, things likethat.""I always like to say we'rekind of a pressure releasevalve."JUSTIN TUCKER HAS BEEN A JOBCOACH AT THE HUB FOR ALMOST AYEAR."DHL certainly sees it, and Ithink other employers aregoing tocontinue to see it,that when you have a place foremployees to go work withsomeone to address these,again, normal life challenges,that they're gonna have betteremployees because they're notcarrying the weight of, youknow, the esthings on theirbacks."RECE SAYS IT'S GOING SO WELL,DHL IS ADDING A SECONDCOACH."So that way we haveresources here for all of ouremployees."LUCY MAY, WCPO NINE NEWS.