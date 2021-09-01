Mom stunned to discover newborn daughter snores just like dad

Sometimes you just need a break from your partner's snoring.But what happens when the snoring isn't just coming from your partner but from the kids, too?

.One mom found out the hard way after giving birth to her baby girl.Katie Bagatie posted a video on TikTok sharing her plight as a mom seriously caught between a rock and a hard place.Bagatie looked straight into the camera, flinching with irritation at the sound of snoring.The camera then panned to her husband, who seemed like the sole source of the noise — until she showed her baby girl.The newborn was tucked in a bundle, wheezing in her sleep just like her dad