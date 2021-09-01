Ring camera footage captures dating 'red flag'

A woman is claiming on TikTok that her date exhibited a dating "red flag," and she caught footage of the behavior on her Ring doorbell camera. TikTok, however, isn't quite sure if the accusation is accurate. User @jadealyzaee, who goes by Jade on the platform, was also called "high maintenance" for what she deemed a dating red flag. She uploaded footage from her doorbell camera to TikTok with the caption, "When ur date doesn't wait for u to get in ur house b4 driving away". As Jade walks up to the door, viewers noticed a car's headlights moving away, which was allegedly the guy who had dropped her off. Jade looks back at the driveway and says, "And he didn't wait 'til I got in the house.

Red flag number two, I am ghosting [him]".Jade clarified in the comments that the first red flag was "not opening any doors" for her.Overall, commenters seemed split as to whether Jade was high maintenance or whether her date failed to follow unspoken courtesy rules.The video has since accumulated over 8 million views."It's just human decency to wait for anyone to get in their house," someone wrote."Even my Uber waits for me to go inside," another added