VB School Board recommends changes on conducting meetings and handling disruptions

VIRGINIA BEACH SCHOOL BOARDMEETING ON HOW THEY HANDLESCHOOL BUSINESS AND NOT DRAGON INTO THE MARATHON MEIETNGSTHEY'VE BEEN RECENTLY.

NEWSTHREE'S ANTOINETTE DELBEL HASMORE ON WHAT THE BOARDPROPOSED AND WHAT PROMPTEDTHIS MEETINGLL: WE KNOW THESE SCHOOL BOARDMEETINGS CN ABE VERY LONG --MANY TIMES LASTING UNTILMIDNIGHT -- WITH AS MANY AS 75SPEAKERS BOARD SAYS WHILETHEY WANT TO HEAR FROM THEPUBLIC THERE HAS TO BE ABETTER WAY.

PKG: THIS PARENTBINEG ESCORTED OUT OF A RECENTVIRGINIA BEACH SCHOOL BOARDMEETING AFTER SWEARING --THOSE OUTBURSTS ARE WHAT BOARDMEMBERS SAY NEED TO STOP.8:59:45 DOTTIE HOLTZ 2.23"WE'RE NOT PIN COUSINS&WESHOULD NOT BE ABUSED& BOARDMEMBERS CALLING A SPECIALMEETING WEDNESDAY TO DISCUSSWAY TO HOW TO EDAL WITHDISRUPTIONS AND CUT DOWN ONTHE LENGTH OF THE MEETINGSTHAT'VE BEEN KNOWN TO GO UNTILTHE EARLY MORNING HOURS.CAROLYN RYE VIRGINIA BEACHSCHOOL BOARD CHAIR 33 WHENYOU'RE TALKING ABOUT 11O'CLOCK MIDNIGHT, ONE O'CLOCKAM, AND ACROSS THE WHOLESPECTRUM OF STAKEHOLDERS RIGHTWE THERE JUST A LOT OF WORKINGPEOPLE WHO ARE HAVE TO GET UPEARLY FOR WORK OR PARENTSWOULD HAVE TO GET UP EARLY FORTHEIR OWN JOB SO FOR THEIRCHILDREN'S JOBS.

SO WE'RE JUSTTRYING TO BE REALISTIC.

THEBOARD DISCUSSING THREEPROPOSALS TO HELP END MEETINGSSOONER INCLUDING CUTTING DOWNON SPEAKER TIME FROM 4 MINUTESTO 3.

TAKING A BREAK DURINGTHE COMMENT PERIOD SO MEMBERSCAN VOTE ON PRESSING MATTERSAND LASTLY COMBINING NON-AGENDA AND AGENDA ITEMS.PARENT ANNIE PALUMBO DOESN'TAGREE WITH LIMITING ASPEAKER'S TIME.

ANNIE PALUMBOPAERNT 9;14;09 THERE'S SO MANYTHINGS PARENTS PASSIONATEABOUT NOW MASKS CRTTRANSGENDER STU.FF (SHOWLETTER) PALUMBO SAYS SHERECENTLY RECEIVED THIS LETTERFROM THE BOARD AFTER SHE SAYSSHE RAISED HER VOICE AT THEMEETING.

THE LETTER CLAIMINGSHE YELLING "ARREST ME" WHENIT WAS'TN H ERTURN TO SPEAKWARNING SHE COULD BE EXCLUDEDFROM FUTURE MEETINGS.

BUTPALUMBO DISPUTES THAT.

1.34 IDID NOT CURSE.

I DID NOT SAYANYTHING MEAN, OTHER THAN THETRUTH, SO THEY DIDN'T LIKE THETONE OF VOICE AND THEY DIDN'TLIKE THE TRUTH, 2,00 THEY TRYTO SILENCE ME AND SCARE MEWITH A LETTER AND IT'S NOTGOING TO WORK BECAUSE THE MORETHEY TURN DOWN THE VOLUME WHYTURN IT UP, AND MY GAS PEDALSI TO HET FLOOR RIGHT NOW.

RYE1:18 THERE IS A RESPONSIBILITYABOUT DECORUM AND THE CONDUCTOF MEETINGS AND SO IT WAS NOTYOU KNOW THESE MATTERS ARE NOTTAKEN LIGHTLY, AND WE HOPE TONOT HAVE THIS ISSUE MOVINGFORWARD, ANNIE LL THE POLICYCOMMITTEE IS NOW REVIEWINGSOME OF THE PROPOSALS AND IT'SPOSSIBLE THE SCHOOL BOARD WILLVOTE ON THEM AT THE NEXTMEETING SEPT 14.

