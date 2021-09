The Sandbox hosts open house in downtown Paso Robles The Sandbox hosts open house in downtown Paso Robles

IN PLACES LIKE SCHOOLS,BUSINESSES AND LONG-TERM CARFACILITIES AS WELL.TONIGHT, THE SANDBOX IN SOROBLES HELD AN OPEN HOUSE.THE SANDBOX IS A BUSINESSCENTER, CO-WORKERS, SPACE ANDEVENT VENUE LOCATED IN DOWNTOWNPASO ROBLES.

THE SMALL BUSINESSDEVELOPMENT CENTER SAYS THISS IITS FIRST OUTREACH CENTER.