The Ghost And Molly McGee Season 1

The Ghost And Molly McGee Season 1 Trailer HD - Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated buddy-comedy “The Ghost and Molly McGee” ahead of its series premiere on October 1st Joining the previously announced lead voice cast—Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch)—the additional main series voice cast includes Jordan Klepper (“Klepper”) as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (“The Lost Symbol”) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (“Steven Universe”) as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

The first season will also welcome guest stars Kelsey Grammer (“Cheers”), Natasha Rothwell (“Insecure”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) and Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Jenifer Lewis (ABC’s “black-ish”), Danny Trejo (“Machete”), Aparna Nancherla (“Corporate”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Patton Oswalt (“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!”), Jessica Keenan Wynn (“Mamma Mia!

Here We Go Again”) and Sean Giambrone (ABC’s “The Goldbergs”).

New episodes roll out Saturdays (9:00 a.m.

ET) through Nov.

27 on Disney Channel, with episodes available in October on Disney+ (Potentially becoming the first animated series from Disney in getting simulcast premieres with Disney Channel and Disney+) A trio of “Chibi Tiny Tales” shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of Molly and Scratch embarking on wild adventures, including a visit to The Haunted Mansion, will begin rolling out in October on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube and DisneyNOW.

Coinciding with the series premiere, DisneyNOW will launch a time-management game, “Bandshell Boo-nanza!,” in which players must perform a variety of fun-filled tasks in order to help Molly throw the best multiday talent show ever.

A digital EP, “Music from ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee,’” featuring five original songs from the series, is set for release Friday, Oct.

1, on Walt Disney Records.