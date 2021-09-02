Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40 | Cooper Hospital | Oneindia News
Popular television, film actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a sudden heart attack.

An official at the Cooper hospital has confirmed his death.

