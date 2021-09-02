I've Spent $700K On My Kim K Surgeries | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

JENNIFER Pamplona has ‘designed’ her own ‘Kardashian-style’ body.

The 28-year-old, originally from Brazil, has spent over €600,000 on more than 20 cosmetic procedures to create her dream body.

Jennifer told Truly: “As I design clothes, I design my own body.

This is beautiful.” Jennifer got her first surgery at the age of 17 when she underwent a breast augmentation and has since had three nose jobs, other breast augmentations, liposuction and even underwent nine surgeries in 24 hours.

Jennifer said: “I was doing surgery like I was going to the supermarket." Jennifer has endured some bad experiences with some of her surgeries, including being in pain as a result and would not want other girls to get surgery as young as she did.

But overall, Jennifer said: “I regret about my surgeries, because I have some problems. But I love my look.” Jennifer said she is not a Kim Kardashian look alike but is inspired by the Kardashian style.

Why does she want to look like Kim K?

Jennifer said: “Because she's beautiful and very successful and I love her, her body.

I think it's very beautiful.” Now, Jennifer feels she can become a bigger star than Kim Kardashian.

She said: “It’s my turn right now.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over, it’s done, so they did very well.

So this is my time right now.” Jennifer: https://www.instagram.com/jenniferpamplona/ Doctor Lipnharski: https://www.instagram.com/dra.carolinelip/