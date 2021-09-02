C.1.2 Covid strain could become variant of concern: What we know | Oneindia News

Scientists in SA recently announced that they have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus.
Dubbed C12, the variant is rapidly mutating and could become a variant of concern as per the scientists.
