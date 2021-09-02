'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died here after a massive heart attack on Thursday.

#sidharthshukla #biggboss13