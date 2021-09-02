Everything We Know So Far About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We can't wait for the release of this mind-bending new movie from Marvel!
For this list, we’ll be looking at confirmed and speculated information about the upcoming movie.
A few spoilers ahead!
Our countdown includes Sam Raimi Took Over as Director, The End of “Loki” Sets Up “Doctor Strange”, Wong Is Back, and more!
I know what it looks like. We finally got the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and we definitely see Doctor Strange cast..