Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves!

Keanu Charles Reeves turns 57 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.

1.

His first name means “cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian.

2.

Reeves has used the names, “K.C.

Reeves,” “Chuck Spadina” and “Page Templeton III” during casting.

3.

He played the bass guitar for the rock band, Dogstar.

4.

Reeves published his own book of poems, ‘Ode to Happiness.’.

5.

Reeves and Winona Ryder may have accidentally gotten married on the set of ‘Dracula.’.

