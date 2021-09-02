Selfless' mom reveals she's a kidney donor after testing all year for approval

TikToker Alyssa Lalmond (@alyssa_lalmond)recently posted a heartfelt video to TikTok, whichshows her inspiring mom surprising her sister-in-law’sfather, Bob, by revealing that she is his kidney donor .The emotional clip begins with footage ofLalmond’s mother dancing in anticipation andholding a green sign with the words “I’m yourdonor!” written on it in big block letters.“I’m about to tell Bob I’m his kidney donor,”her mom excitedly whispers to the camera beforerushing off to Bob’s home for the big reveal.The clip then cuts to a shot of Lalmond’s motherwaiting in Bob’s backyard, eagerly holding up her sign.“I’m just so excited!” she says with a massive smilebefore the video cuts to a shot of a screen door.The door slides open, and Bob walks outsidefollowed by his wife and a few other family members.Their jaws drop in disbelief, and the man’shands dramatically clasp over his cheeks.A unique and emotional reunion ensues.

Everyone isin tears, and Bob is so shocked and overwhelmed.The two embrace, and sounds of muffled sobscoupled with “Oh my Gods” echo in the background.“The way he clapped his little hands causehe didn’t know how to react was the cutest thingI’ve ever seen in my life,” one viewer declared