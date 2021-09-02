Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Here's how to get the TikTok filter that makes you look older

You can now see how you'll look in 2078 with TikTok's latest aging filter.The new filter sparked the "age challenge" TikTok trend.

The hashtag #agechallenge currently has 1.9 billion views.In the challenge, people use the filter and assess their transformations.TikToker @gima_ashi didn't look too enthusiastic about her results which added crow's feet, laugh lines and gray hair.1.

Open up the TikTok app.2.

Go to the "Effects" gallery.3.

Click the tab, select "Trending" and scroll left to open the "Magic" tab.4.

Scroll until you find the filter with the yellow smiley face.5.

Another way of finding the filter is by entering "2078" into the search bar