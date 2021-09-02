Know the kids are back tofor an adult getaway.

Whatthere is one person that wherself.

Emily, Kaufman isyou're just killing us.

LoOh my gosh, that is beautiExactly?

It is so beautifutime is right and you feelSandals resort has somethiall throughout the caribbeSandals Royal Caribbean inand specifically on theirbeach and have an adults odot com is the place to goyour vacation.

So I'm alreways and different thingsto partake in one, stayingable to get that opportunithere are other ways likeright there in the pool.

Tthough, since you're thereI love the most about sandof their guests and that'smotorized water sports.

Iand on and on.

Sandals isyour vacation dollar, youabout it.

You know, you cathere that is offered fromresort, you know, I'm curiPeople kind of looked inwaand wanted to revamp sometsome of the new things thaof that time to refresh thBa hamian in the Bahamas anresort in curacao coming uwant to start planning a vsandals dot com is the plaI give them away uh doingcan choose whatever sandalthe travel mom on instagraor learn more details at tcom.

Oh, I love th.

AtI coright along with you.

Howcan make that happen to tawith you Any todd, my frieI don't mind Emily.

ThankWel 'lgo to the website anFacebook.

Page two.

I loveand I hope everybody at ho