Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MTCH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%.
Year to date, Match Group has lost about 4.3% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.3%.
Pinduoduo is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 2.1%, and Netflix, trading up 2.6% on the day.
