Logan Health releases hospitalization data

The status of vaccination for patients is included in the report.

TRANSPARENT WITH THECOMMUNITY IN ACOVID-19 SURGE IN THEFLATHEAD VALLESTARTING TODAY , THEKALISPELL HOSPITAL ISPUBLISHING COVID-19HOSPITALIZATION DATA OITS WEBSITE.THIS DATAINCLUDES THE VACCINAONSTATUS OF PATIENTS.AS OF THIS MORNING, 38PATIENTS ARE HOSPITALIZEDAT LOGAN HEALTH WITHCOVID-19.THIRTY-THREE AREUNVACCINATED AND FIVEARE VACCINATED.OF THOSE PATIENTS, EIGHTARE IN THE INTENSIVECARE UNIT.

ALL EIGHT AREUNVACCINATED.THREE PATIENTS ARE ONVENTILATORS.

ALL THREE AREUNVACCINATED.THE HOSPITAL WILLCONTINUE TO UPDATE TS HIINFORMATION ON A WEEKLYBASIS ACCORDING TOCOMMUNICATNSSPECIALIST CHRISLEOPOLD.CHRISLEOPOLD##LOGANHEALTH MARKETINGCOMMUNICATIONSSPECIALIST"I'VE BEEN SHARINGTHESE NUMBERS WITHMEDIA BUT WE FIGUREDWHY NOT JUST SHARE ITWITH THE COMMUTYNIBECAUSE IT DOES KIND OFTELL A STORY, YOU KNOW, INTERMS OF VACCINATIONSAND JUST GIVES THEM ANIDEA OF WHAT'S GOING ONAT THEIR LOCAL HOSPITAL."LEOPOLD TOLD US THEDECISION TO BRING THEDATA FORWARD WAS BEDASONNQ IUIRY FROMCOMMUNITY MEERMBSAMID THE CURRENT SURGEIN CASES.AS FOR MONTANA'SVACCIN