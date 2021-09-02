Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm
Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm
Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially..
SHIZUOKA: Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her..