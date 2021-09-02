Inside An $85M 60-Room Estate Off Sunset Boulevard

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Holmby Hills in Los Angeles to tour an epic 60-room estate currently on the market for $85 million.
The Azria estate is trailblazing California architect Paul R.
William’s largest creation, encompassing 3 acres across its 17 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. With a signature Williams staircase in the foyer made all the more stunning by a two-story Swarovski chandelier, arriving guests are immediately hit with a sense of scale and grandeur difficult to top.
Archival photos by Maynard L.
Parker, photographer.
Courtesy of The Huntington Library, San Marino, California