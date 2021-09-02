Supreme Court Denies Request to Stop Texas Abortion Ban

A request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks has been formally denied by the Supreme Court.

CNN reports that Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent.

The decision by the court means that the law will remain in place.

In an unsigned opinion, the majority wrote that the abortion providers had raised, "serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law.".

However, the court said it was not enough to block the law at this time due to "complex" and "novel" procedural questions.

In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas' law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts, Supreme Court, majority statement, via CNN.

Several justices dissented from the majority.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by her two liberal colleagues, called the majority's decision , "stunning.".

Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, via CNN.

The Court should not be so content to ignore its constitutional obligations to protect not only the rights of women, but also the sanctity of its precedents and of the rule of law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, via CNN