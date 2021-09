Members of Jan 6 Select Committee Want These Questions Answered

From who organized the riot to what was done to get reinforcements, these are the questions members of the Jan 6 select committee want answered.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more politics news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#January6 #Insurrection #Trump #Politics #News #NowThis