Welcome to MojoPlays!
Today, we’re looking at 10 real-life locations in “Assassin’s Creed” games; it’s like taking a walk through history.
For this list we're looking at actual real-world locations you can explore in Assassin's Creed.
Welcome to MojoPlays!
Today, we’re looking at 10 real-life locations in “Assassin’s Creed” games; it’s like taking a walk through history.
For this list we're looking at actual real-world locations you can explore in Assassin's Creed.
Welcome to MojoPlays!
Today, we’re looking at 10 real-life locations in “Assassin’s Creed” games; it’s like taking a walk through history.
For this list we're looking at actual real-world locations you can explore in Assassin's Creed.
Our list includes New York “Assassin’s Creed III” (2012), The Arctic “Assassin’s Creed Rogue” (2014), Paris “Assassin’s Creed Unity” (2014), Nassau “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” (2013), Stonehenge “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” (2020) and more!
Welcome to MojoPlays! Today, we’re looking at all the settings we want future “Assassin’s Creed” games to go to; if..
Assassin's Creed games have given us a better history lesson than most of us got in school! In this video we're looking at 10 times..