For this list we're looking at actual real-world locations you can explore in Assassin's Creed.

Today, we’re looking at 10 real-life locations in “Assassin’s Creed” games; it’s like taking a walk through history.

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at 10 real-life locations in “Assassin’s Creed” games; it’s like taking a walk through history.

For this list we're looking at actual real-world locations you can explore in Assassin's Creed.

Our list includes New York “Assassin’s Creed III” (2012), The Arctic “Assassin’s Creed Rogue” (2014), Paris “Assassin’s Creed Unity” (2014), Nassau “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” (2013), Stonehenge “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” (2020) and more!