US Vaccination Rate Increases After FDA Grants Pfizer Vaccine Full Approval

In addition to approval of the Pfizer vaccine granted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel unanimously endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug.

30.

We now have a fully-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its recommendation.

, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via ABC News.

If you have been waiting for this approval before getting the vaccine, now is the time to get vaccinated and join the more than 173 million Americans who are already fully vaccinated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via ABC News.

Polling indicates that nearly a third of Americans who have not been vaccinated... .

... were waiting for FDA approval before they chose to receive the vaccine.

Data analysis indicates an increase in U.S. vaccinations since the FDA approval and CDC endorsement.

Prior to FDA approval the average number of Americans receiving the vaccine was 404,000 per day.

Following FDA approval, nearly 473,000 Americans were receiving the vaccine daily.

The number equates to a 17 percent increase in first-dose vaccinations.

As expected, full approval was enough to convince at least some to finally get immunized, Dr. John Brownstein, Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC News.

While surveys initially had estimated a far greater segment of the population who pegged full approval as their reason for holding off, .., Dr. John Brownstein, Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC News.

... we have yet to see a large wave of newly convinced people to roll up their sleeves, Dr. John Brownstein, Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC News.

Whether or not the increase in vaccinations will continue is uncertain