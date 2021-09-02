The 2 Ways To Engage Your Core: Explained

The 2 Ways to , Engage Your Core:, Explained.

Knowing the difference can help you reach your fitness goals.

1.

Pull your belly button to your spine.

Think of “hollowing” or “drawing in” your stomach muscles.

You’re not sucking in your stomach, but rather tightening it with your muscles like in a plank.

This is a common way to engage your core... ...during activities like pilates or yoga.

For forceful feats of strength, like weight-lifting... ...you need to, 2.

Brace for the lift.

Brace by taking a deep breath, contracting your abs and tightening up all the muscles around your waist.

.

It might feel like you’re pulling your ribcage down towards your pelvis.

.

Bracing turns your torso into a solid, stable, pressurized column that can either support a heavy weight... ...or hold its position steady as you apply force to it in another direction.