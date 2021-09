This is what the Supreme Court justices said about abortion as nominees

Since the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, which established the legal right to abortion in the United States, nominees to the highest court have been asked about their views on abortion during their confirmation hearings.

They’ve also been asked about Casey v Planned Parenthood, a 1991 decision that established the “undue burden test” by which abortion regulations are judged.