Will Smith Surprises New Star Of ‘Bel-Air’ Jabari Banks

Will Smith had a big surprise in store for Jabari Banks, as he revealed the news he just landed his first TV role in the new Peacock Original series "Bel-Air", a reimagined take on the '90s classic, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".
Will Smith had a big surprise in store for Jabari Banks, as he revealed the news he just landed his first TV role in the new Peacock Original series "Bel-Air", a reimagined take on the '90s classic, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".
The star of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' reboot — Jabari Banks — got major support from Will Smith.
BEL-AIR has found its new boy! On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Peacock announced that West Philadelphia "born and raised" star Jabari Banks..