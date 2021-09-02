Will Smith Surprises New Star Of ‘Bel-Air’ Jabari Banks
Will Smith had a big surprise in store for Jabari Banks, as he revealed the news he just landed his first TV role in the new Peacock Original series "Bel-Air", a reimagined take on the '90s classic, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".