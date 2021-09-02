Outcomes-Based Metrics Are Evolving to Replace Cookies: Dentsu’s Peter Vandre

Marketers, media agencies and ad-tech companies have been working to develop methods to measure the effectiveness of digital advertising as tracking cookies gradually disappear.

Chief marketing officers at many companies are mindful of business outcomes.

“Even before the pandemic, there’s been more attention on understanding the impact of media, and there’s more pressure on the CMO to be able to show accountability around performance,” Peter Vandre, chief analytics officer at Dentsu Media US, said in this interview with Beet.TV.

Replacing Tracking Cookies Amid the demand to find greater efficiencies in media spending, Vandre sees three developments that will replace current measurement methods such as tracking cookies.

First, advertisers will measure digital ad performance in terms of “qualified clicks” – or consumer engagements that result in a specified outcome.

Second, media sellers including search engines, social networks and publishers are developing solutions to measure ad performance.

Third, audience modeling is becoming more sophisticated.

“I see modeling becoming more and more granular to try to understand not only how are we driving high-level impacts across media, but modeling more specific actions – downstream engagement,” Vandre said.

Identity and Privacy The heightened awareness about consumer privacy is the major impetus for developing an alternative to tracking cookies.

Those efforts include Unified ID 2.0 backed by demand-side platform The Trade Desk, and proprietary solutions that ask consumers for consent to be tracked.

“We’re focused on person-based identity overall,” Vandre said.

“The big question is: how do you scale that?

How do you build the connections between that identity and publishers?

