Regé-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran Honoured At 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards
Regé-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran Honoured At 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards

It was a star-studded night at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England.

With appearances from "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran and more, catch up on everything you may have missed from the award show.