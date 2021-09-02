Regé-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran Honoured At 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards

It was a star-studded night at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England.
With appearances from "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran and more, catch up on everything you may have missed from the award show.
It was a star-studded night at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England.
With appearances from "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran and more, catch up on everything you may have missed from the award show.
Rege-Jean Page is keeping Emily Brown close! The former Bridgerton actor was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend while..
Rege-Jean Page looks so sharp is his emerald green suit while arriving at the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards held at the Tate..