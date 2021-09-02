Brooklyn Nets To Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap

According to Millsap's agent, DeAngelo Simmons, the forward has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

He also reportedly considered deals with the Clippers, Warriors and Bulls, .

But went with the Nets because of their championship goals.

According to the 'New York Post,' last season, the 36-year-old averaged 9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.

Reporter Shams Charania said the Nets are considering resigning LaMarcus Aldridge as well.

Aldridge retired from the NBA in April due to an irregular heartbeat, but he's since been medically cleared to play again.

