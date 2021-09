A Veteran's Voice: Ed Gaede discusses World War II memorial

The Kern County World War II memorial is coming together after a year in the planning stages.

Ed Gaede, president of Kern County World War II Committee, tells 23ABC that the design and artist's rendering was put together by the Klassen Corporation using a series of black granite slabs that will preserve the 683 names of the men and one woman who died during, or shortly after, the war.