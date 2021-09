In-Depth: Preparing for and recovering from disasters

OUT OF HANKS' VILL.EWELCOME BACK TO LIVE AT NOONPEOPLE IN THAT AREA ANDSURROUNDING ARE DEALING WIHTSEVERE DAMAGE FROM FLASHFLOODING THIS MORNING WE HAVESEEN DEVASTATING IMAGESTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING AND INTOTHE AFTERNOON NOW I MADE THISVIDEO WITH GOOGLE EARTH TOLOCATE US NOW WE'RE LOOKING ATHANSE AT SHANKSVILLE LOOKINGWEST ALONG THE LINE OFTHE FREMONT RIVER AND GOING TOTHE DIRTY DEVIL RIVER HEREUSUALLY JUST TINY TRIBUTARY TOTHE COLORADO RIVER.BUT LET'S GO AND WE'LL SHOWWHERE THE COLORADO RIVER IS ANDJUST TO GIVE AN IDEA THAT TINYLITTLE TINY LITETL TRIBUTARY ASOF THE LAST READING ONLINE FRMOTHE US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY IT'STHREE TIMES THE SIZEF OTHE COLORAOD RIVER.IT IS IT WAS UP MORE THAN 12EFET THIS MORNING AND SO WEWANT TO REALLY GET INTO HOWPEOPLE ARE COPING WIHT THIS ANDWHAT THE STATE CAN DO TO HELPGOING IN DEPTH.WE HAVE WADE MATTHEWS FROMTHE UTA HDIVISION OF EMERGENCYAMNAGEMENT IS THAT RIGHT ANDEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF BERETTI, UTAH WAITWAIT WAIT.FIRST OF ALL I JUST.FIRST OF ALL, I JUST WANT TOKNOW HOW ARE THINGS NOW DO YOUKNOW HOW THINGS ARE ONTHE GROUND THERE BECAUSE I'MLOOKING AT THOSE WAETR READINGSAND THEY'VE BEEN GOING UPTHROUGH THE MORNING