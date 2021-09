AUDI RS7, POWER, TECH AND LUXURY IN ONE PACKAGE!!

But as Bumper2Bumpertv tells us until then the brand is continuing to show leadership in the luxury performance segment and the RS7 sedan is a good example of that.

Like other mainstream auto makers Audi is moving toward a fully electric lineup over the next few years.

TAKE A WELL THOUGHT OUT LUXURY SEDAN- ADD A LOT OF ATTITUDE AND PERFORMANCE, MAKE SURE IT IS ALL WHEEL DRIVE CAPABLE WITH A FULL SUITE OF HIGH-END TECHNOLOGY AND YOU COME UP WITH SOMETHING LIKE THIS.

THE AUDI RS7!

WHILE IT SHARES THE SAME PROFILE WITH THE A7 SEDAN DON’T GET THE TWO CONFUSED AND IF YOU DO THE DIFFERENCE WILL BE APPARENT WHEN YOU SETP ON THE ACCELERATOR (NAT SOT) IN A SEGMENT WHERE EACH LUXURY CAR MAKER TRIES TO OUTDO THE COMPETITION AUDI CONTINUES TO HOLD ITS OWN FOR THIS FIVE PASSENGER SEDAN.

WE FIND THE RS7 ALMOST SEDUCES A DRIVER WITH EXTREMELY SMOOTH HANDLING AND RESPONSE IN URBAN TRAFFIC SITUATIONS.

ONE OPEN ROADS IT GETS A CHANCE TO SHOW OFF WHAT ITS CAPABILITIES ARE.

POWER COMES FROM A 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 ENGINE.

IT MAKES 591 HORSEPOWER AND 590 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

FOR THE RECORD IT MOVES FROM 0 TO 60 MILES PER HOUR IN 3.5 SECONDS.

ALL OF THAT PERFORMANCE IS ROUTED THROUGH A NINE SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WHICH WE FOUND RESPONDS FASTER THAN A HUMAN CAN TO THE POWER PLANT.

THE RS7 ALSO COMES WITH LAUNCH CONTROL, A NECESSARY FEATURE FOR THE TRACK OR COMPETITIVE DRIVING.(NAT SOT) WE NOTED THAT WHILE IT IS VERY QUIET AT IDLE, THE RS7 CAN DELIVER A VERY DISTINCTIVE SOUND AS IT REVS UP.

AS EXPECTED, IT IS FULLY LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY.

MUCH OF WHICH IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH A 12.3 IN CENTER INFOTAINMENT SCREEN.

THAT EXTENDS TO A FEATURE WE LIKE THE ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION SYSTEM THAT CAN BE FINE TUNED TO A DRIVER’S PREFERENCE.

WITH ALL OF THAT TECH AVAILABLE A DRIVER CAN ENJOY A WELL THOUGHT OUT SEATING ARRANGEMENT.REAR SEAT PASSENGERS ARE NOT FORGOTTEN WITH PLENTY OF LEGROOM AND SPACE TO BE COMFORTABLE ON A LONG RIDE IN STYLE.

OUR TEST VEHICLE ALSO CAME WITH 22 INCH WHEELS AND A SET OF CERAMIC BRAKES AT EACH CORNER THAT ARE MORE THAN ADEQUATE TO BRING THE RS7 TO A SAFE STOP ESPECIALLY IN AN EMERGENCY.

WHAT AUDI HAS DONE WITH THE RS7 IS TO FIND A WAY TO BRIDGE THE LUXURY EXPERIENCE ALONG WITH PERFORMANCE IN THIS PLATFORM WHICH DESPITE ITS INTERIOR SPACE IS STILL CONSIDERED A MID SIZE VEHICLE.

I’M GREG MORRISON.