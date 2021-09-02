Hearing set in case of West Chester hospital ordered to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin
A hearing is scheduled today in a case of Fairfield Twp.

Woman who prevailed in Butler County Common Pleas Court with an order for UC Health West Chester Hospital to give her husband the controversial drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.