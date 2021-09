Three year old killed by father in Lowell Township murder-suicide Father shoots 3 year old son, then himself in Lowell Township murder-suicide

BOTH FOUND YESTERDAY AT THEIRHOME IN LOWELL TOWNSHIP.FOX 17'S JULIE DUNMIRE SPOKEWITH THE KENT COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT ABOUT THEINVESTIGATION SHE JOINS USLIVE WITH MORE.

JULIE?YES DOUG AND JANICE -- THE KentCounty SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SAYSIT APPEARS FATHER DEREK THEBOSHOTAND KILLED HIS THREE-YEAR-OLDSON.

HIS NAME.DYLAN THEBO..THEN, DEREK TURNED THE GUN ONHIMSELF.IT HAPPENED HERE AT THE FAMILYHOME IN A RESIDENTIALNEIGHBHORHOOD IN LOWELLTOWNSHIP.

DEPUTIES WERECONTACTED BY A FAMILY MEMBER WHOWAS CONCERNED AFTER NOT HEARINGFROM DEREK OR DYLAN FOR A FEWDAYS..

WHEN DEPUTIES GOT THEREWEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 7 THIRTYTHEY FOUND BOTH FATHER AND SONDEAD FROM GUN SHOT WOUNDS.

SRGTJOY MATTHEWS W THE KENT COSHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS SEEING ACHILD DIE IN THIS MANNER..

ISSOMETHING THEY NEVER GET USEDTOO."It's something you really can'ttrain for,you can't prepare your brani tosee.

So manyTOO."It's something you really can'ttrain for,you can't prepar eyour brain tosee.

So manyof us are parents ourselves.

Itdoeseffect us.

I think calls likethese effect thefamily involved, the officersand the firstresponders and the wholecommunity,"SGT.

MATTHEWS SAYS WE SHOULDLEARN MORE DETAILS IN THECOMING DAYS.

RIGHT NOW ALLFAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED.MATTHEWS ADDS -- IF ANYONE EVERWORRIES ABOUT A FAMILYMEMBER.ITS' NEVER A BAD IDEATO CONTACT AUTHORITIES.

LIVE INGrand Rapids JD FOX 17 NEWS.DEVELOPING NOW WIPEZ