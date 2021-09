Top 10 Movie & TV Trailers on Fan Reviews | September 3, 2021 | Moonfall & More

It’s time to get your trailer fix!

Here are the top ten movie and TV trailers on Fan Reviews for the week of Sept.

3, 2021.

From Roland Emmerich's disaster movie Moonfall, to the big-budget Netflix movie Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, we've got you covered.

What’s your favorite trailer from this week’s list?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!