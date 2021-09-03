Pro-choice groups expecting more Texas women to seek abortions in Colorado due to new law

A law banning abortions after six weeks went into effect in Texas Wednesday, and pro-choice groups expect more women to travel to Colorado to access treatment.
A law banning abortions after six weeks went into effect in Texas Wednesday, and pro-choice groups expect more women to travel to Colorado to access treatment.
Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of..
Watch VideoA deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping..