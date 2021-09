Taylor holds championship parade for Little League World Series team

It’s been more than a decade since a Detroit sports team won a championship.

Sports fans around here have been desperate for a team to celebrate.

Tonight, in Taylor, they got their chance.

“I’ve been in Little League since the early '60s and this is the first time we’ve had a team get this far in anything,” said Dorothy Shufeldt, whose Great Grandson is on the Taylor North team.

"I'm so excited I really don't know what to say.”