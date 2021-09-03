Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
