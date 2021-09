Sidharth Shukla No More - Akshay, Bipasha, Neha Dhupia & Other Celebs In SHOCK | Pay Last Respects

Ever since the news about Sidharth Shukla's passing away broke out, celebs and his fans have been taking to their social media handles to express their shock and mourn the loss of the actor.

Celebs like Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Mallika Sherawat, Koena Mitra and many others have taken to their respective social media handles to share their reactions on the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla.