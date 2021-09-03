Nissan Note Aura Nismo Driving Video

The all-new Note Aura NISMO comes exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain, a key part of the company’s electrification strategy under the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan.

With "swift electrified city racer" as its Formula-E-inspired design concept, the Note Aura NISMO is based on the Note Aura while incorporating the NISMO spirit and ethos.

Nismo is Nissan’s performance brand that offers high performance products to a wide range of customers for street use.

Note Aura meets this NISMO-style of next-generation design, exhilarating handling, agile response, and smooth acceleration.

The urban, streamlined, next-generation NISMO design expresses vitality and captures the cutting-edge feel of electrified vehicles.

With NISMO's iconic bright red layered double-wing, the Note Aura NISMO has a low-and-wide silhouette.

The redesigned NISMO emblem in matte chrome and matte red accentuates the vehicle’s NISMO character.

Other features include wide-rim 17-inch aluminum wheels with high aerodynamic performance.

A total of five body color variations are available, including four two-tone combinations.

The interior features a mixture of dark toned color and red accents that evoke focus and excitement for driving.

The seats add touch to the interior’s sportiness, with seat covers made from a combination of dedicated fabric and synthetic leather, an embroidered NISMO logo and red/grey stitching.