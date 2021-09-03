2022 Hyundai Elantra N Interior Design

Elantra N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo flat power engine with a 52-mm turbine wheel, which is 5 mm larger in diameter than before, and a 12.5-mm turbine passage with an area increased by 2.5 mm.

These enhancements, along with the optimization of the shape and material of the cylinder lock, improve both the performance and durability of the engine.

As a result, the flat power technology maintains the maximum output from about 5,500 rpm for brisk acceleration.

Elantra N’s flat power engine is mated with an 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (DCT), delivering maximum output of 280 horsepower (ps) and maximum torque of 40 kgf·m.

With N Grin Shift (NGS), the boost pressure increases, temporarily enhancing output up to 290 ps.

As a result, Elantra N achieves a top speed of 250 km/h and runs 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.