Vegas Golden Knights to require masks at games, no proof of vaccination

MASKS... INSIDE THE EVENT.AS MORE EVENTS AND VENUESSHIFT.... TO REQUIRE PROOF OFVACCINATION...*OR*....A NEGATIVE COVID TEST..."THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS".....WILL *NOT* FOLLOW SUIT.THIS GOES FOR..... "GOLDENKNIGHTS GAMES" AND "SILVERKNIGHTS GAMES".HOWEVER...EVERYONE ATTENDING....WILL NEED TO WEAR.... A MASK.THE ORGANIZATION SAYS....THEY WILL LET EVERYONEKNOW.... IF THE POLICY CHANGES.THE GOLDEN KNIGHTSPRE-SEASON.... IS SET TOBEGIN... SEPTEMBER -26-TH.