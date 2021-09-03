I Make $300K A Month - My Wedding Has No Budget | BLING LIFE

FROM her $2m mansion to her designer wardrobe, girl boss Tamara Tee loves the finer things in life - and has no problem dropping some serious cash to get them.

But, coming from humble beginnings, things haven’t always been this way.

Going against her parent's wishes to go to university, Tamara worked in various offices, struggling to get by and feeling miserable.

After getting fired in 2017, she realised she didn't want to work for other people any longer and set up an e-commerce business with her friend Palmer, who had also recently lost his job.

Despite some early hiccups, the pair soon got into the swing of things.

Now, in their fourth year of running their own company, they are on track to make $4m to $5m, and have set up a coaching business, teaching others how to become successful entrepreneurs.

Along the way, they've even fallen in love.

Following Palmer's proposal with a three-and-a-half-carat diamond ring, they're currently planning their lavish wedding.

Tamara’s jewelry alone is costing $80,000, and she wants to say ‘I do’ in a castle - the perfect nod to her real-life Cinderella story.

Her life totally transformed, she now drives a $300,000 G Wagen car, and thinks nothing of splurging on Rolex watches, designer bags, and $15,000 holidays.

She said: "I feel like I'm living in a dream." Follow Tamara at https://www.instagram.com/tamaratee_/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMybK4XtrvxB8AVEDXy-X4A Follow Palmer at https://www.instagram.com/thepalmerjoseph/ Follow Cynianne at https://www.instagram.com/cynianne/