Todd's Weekend Adventures: September 3-5

VERYS SPECIAL EVENT AT JOHN BALLZOO... ILLUMIZOO!

STROLL THRUGOHAN ILLUMINATEDLANDSCAPE OF NATURE DRENCHEDWITH RICH LIGHTING ANDSOUNDS.

THE THEME THIS YEAR ISWILD HUES.

AS THERE ARE MANYHUES OF COLOR, THERE ARE ALSOMANY 'HUES' OF SPECIES ANDENVIRONMENTS THROUGHOUT THEWORLD.ILLUMIZOO RUNS THROUGH NOVEMBER14.

TICKETS ARE $20FOR ADULTS AND $13 FOR STUDENTSAND SENIORS.

MEMBERS GETDISCOUNTED TICKETS.

RESERVE ATIME TO VISIT AT JBZOO DOTORG SLASH ILLUMIZOO.SHOP GREAT DEALS AT THE FOUNDCOTTAGE MERCANITLEMARKET!RAIN OR SHINE, 150VENDORS FROM ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY WILL MEET UP FOR THISTWO-DAY MARKET FEATURING FOODTRUCKS, VINTAGE VENDORS,HANDMADE ARTISSANS, AND SO MUCHMORE.

IT'S ALL TAKINGPLACE AT THE OTTAWA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS.

THE MART KEISRUNNING TODAY FROM 3 TO 8 P.M.AND SATURDAY FROM 9 A.M.

TO 4P.M.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS AREAVAILABLE FOR $20DOLLARS IF YOU WANT TO SCAN ALLTHESE DEALS FIRST... OR YOUCAN GET A SURATDAY PASS FOR JUST$5 DOLLARS.LEARN MOREB Y VISITING THE FOUNDCOTTAGE FACEBOOK PAGE.SIT INSIDE A P-47 THUNDERBOLTORFG-1D CORSAIR AT THE AIR ZOO INPORTAGE!

THIS WEEKEND ISTHE START OF OPEN COCKPIT MONTH,WHERE KIDS CAN HOP INTO THEPLANE AND PRETEND THEY'RE HIGHIN THE SKY.

EACH WEEKENDWILL FEATURE DIFFERENT AIRCRAFTWHERE THE KIDS CAN GETUP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH SOMEOF THE MOST FAMOUS AIRCRAFTIN HISTORY.

DON'T MISS THISAMAZING CHANCE TO "CLIMB BEHINDTHE STICK" AND GET ATRUE"PILOT'SEYE" VIEW OF HISTORY!

THE AIRZOO'S OPEN COCKPITEXPERIENCE IS FREE WITH YOURPAD IADMISSION AND OFFERS GREATPHOTO OPPORTUNITEIS.

