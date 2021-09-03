Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles turns 40 years old this year.

Here are five fun facts about Queen Bey.

Her favorite number is 4.

She was a member of her childhood group, Girls Tyme, before becoming a member of Destiny’s Child.

Her alter-ego is Sasha Fierce.

“Bootylicious” was added to the Oxford English Dictionary after the Destiny’s Child song became a huge hit.

Her fifth studio album, 'Beyoncé,' was the fastest-selling album in iTunes history.

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!