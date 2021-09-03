Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!.
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles turns 40 years old this year.
Here are five fun facts about Queen Bey.
1.
Her favorite number is 4.
2.
She was a member of her childhood group, Girls Tyme, before becoming a member of Destiny’s Child.
3.
Her alter-ego is Sasha Fierce.
4.
“Bootylicious” was added to the Oxford English Dictionary after the Destiny’s Child song became a huge hit.
5.
Her fifth studio album, 'Beyoncé,' was the fastest-selling album in iTunes history.
