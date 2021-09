Pakistan minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan use teeth to cut inauguration ribbon, Watch |Oneindia News

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, minister of Prisons and spokesperson of Government of Punjab used his teeth to cut ribbon at a ceremony where he was invited.

The video of the minister has gone viral on social media and the minister is trolled for his actions.

